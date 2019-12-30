Former Tory leadership candidate Erin O'Toole revving up for new campaign

OTTAWA — Former Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole held a five-hour meeting today to suss out a plan to make another bid for the party’s top job.

Sources tell The Canadian Press about 20 people from across the country gathered to present O’Toole with a plan to win the upcoming contest.

The dates and rules for the leadership race have yet to be set, but several people are already eyeing a formal entry.

O’Toole placed third in the 2017 leadership race that ended with Andrew Scheer beating Maxime Bernier by a hair.

But Scheer announced earlier this month he’s resigning, a move that came after weeks of intense criticism of how he handled the October election.

Fred DeLorey, who has played key roles in several conservative campaigns, including O’Toole’s, says a team of organizers, fundraisers and activists are prepared to help O’Toole lead the party to victory in the next election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.

The Canadian Press