Loading articles...

Pedestrian fatally struck by transport truck on Hwy. 401

A transport truck at the scene of a pedestrian fatality on Highway 401, Dec. 30, 2019. CITYNEWS

The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 have reopened at the Allen Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed overnight by a transport truck.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. Monday after multiple people reported seeing someone walking on the highway.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

There has been no word on why the pedestrian was on the highway. An abandoned vehicle was found a short distance away from the scene but police would not confirm if it was connected to the incident.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

All traffic was being diverted into the collector lanes at Allen Road while police investigated.

The section of highway reopened around 5 a.m.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Morning! Some of us are still seeing freezing rain outside of downtown Toronto. Freeze warnings remain in effect fo…
Latest Weather
Read more