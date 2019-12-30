Pedestrian fatally struck by transport truck on Hwy. 401

The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 have reopened at the Allen Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed overnight by a transport truck.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. Monday after multiple people reported seeing someone walking on the highway.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

There has been no word on why the pedestrian was on the highway. An abandoned vehicle was found a short distance away from the scene but police would not confirm if it was connected to the incident.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

All traffic was being diverted into the collector lanes at Allen Road while police investigated.

The section of highway reopened around 5 a.m.