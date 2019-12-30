Loading articles...

Debt leads Canadians' financial worries as 2020 dawns, says CIBC poll

A CIBC sign is shown in the financial district in Toronto on August 22, 2017. A year-end CIBC poll finds debt is weighing on the minds of Canadians with nearly four in five people rating it more important to address than building their savings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A year-end CIBC poll finds debt is weighing heavily on the minds of Canadians, with nearly four in five respondents rating it more important to address than building their savings.

The online survey also finds that 71 per cent of respondents say they avoided borrowing money in 2019.

The same number say they are concerned about the rising costs of household goods going into 2020 and about 55 per cent say they fear a potential economic recession in the new year.

Debt repayment led the list of concerns in the survey for the 10th year in a row, CIBC says, with about 78 per cent rating it more important than saving. Meanwhile, about 33 per cent worry they are falling behind on building a nest egg by focusing too much on paying back money owed.

CIBC says about 60 per cent of Canadians polled agreed there are likely better ways to manage their money than those they are currently employing.

The online poll conducted between Dec. 6 and 8 gathered responses from 1,515 Canadian adults.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
SB DVP approaching Lawrence - two left lanes blocked due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:27 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: High winds are being blamed for a power outage in Barrie this morning.
Latest Weather
Read more