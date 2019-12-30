Canadian, U.S. markets dip in morning trading, Canadian dollar advances

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index and U.S. markets were down in morning trading.

At the Toronto Stock Exchange, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 74.19 points at 17,066.62.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 175.01 points at 28,470.25. The S&P 500 index was down 17.98 points at 3,222.04, while the Nasdaq composite was down 70.62 points at 8,936.00.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.56 cents US, compared with Friday’s average of 76.46 cents US.

The February crude contract was up 13 cents at US$61.85 and the February natural gas contract was down 0.1 cent at US$2.230 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up 30 cents at US$1,518.40 an ounce, and the March copper contract was at US$2.825 a pound, down 0.5 cents from Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.

Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press