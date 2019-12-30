Can Taylor Swift change the music industry? (Again.)

In today’s Big Story podcast, over the decades—since recorded music became big business—thousands upon thousands of artists have been screwed by their record labels. This isn’t a secret. Ask anyone who pays attention to the inner workings of the music industry and they can give you plenty of examples.

But outside the industry, it’s not usually public until it interferes with an artist’s ability to make music. And even then, it’s certainly not this public. So can Taylor Swift’s willingness to tell the entire world about the raw deal she feels she got from her former music label and its new owner provide a blueprint for the many artists who have similarly lost control of their work? Or is this something Taylor alone can do, and nobody else can copy?

GUEST: Amanda Kingsland, National Country Music Director, Rogers Radio

