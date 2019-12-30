Loading articles...

Freezing rain warning for parts of southern Ontario, Toronto dealing with wind

Last Updated Dec 30, 2019 at 5:44 am EST

Freezing rain collects on a stop sign in Caledon, Dec. 30, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

It could be a slick drive on Monday morning, as another wave of freezing rain continues through areas north of the GTA.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of southern Ontario, including areas such as Caledon, Orangeville and southern Dufferin County.

Environment Canada says ice accretion or build-up of 10 to 15 millimetres is possible.

Meanwhile, winds belt through Toronto overnight and are expected to continue through the morning – getting up to 40 kilometres an hour.

High winds could cause downed power lines and debris to fall onto the roadways so drivers should take caution.

However, by the afternoon things are expected to calm down as the temperatures rise. Toronto is expected to hit an above-seasonal high of 8 C.

