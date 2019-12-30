Loading articles...

3-day cabin crew strikes starts at Lufthansa's Germanwings

BERLIN — Flight attendants at Germanwings, a division of Lufthansa’s low-cost carrier Eurowings, on Monday started a three-day walkout that has prompted the cancellation of some 180 flights in total.

Eurowings said that the strike called by the UFO union caused the cancellation of about 15% of its flights, and more than 1,000 of the 1,200 flights scheduled over the three days would go ahead as planned, news agency dpa reported.

The cancelled flights were largely on German domestic routes, though some routes to neighbouring Austria and Switzerland also were affected.

UFO called the strike over a dispute about opportunities to work part-time at Germanwings, which provides around 30 of Eurowings’ 140 aircraft. It is part of a wider and bitter long-term dispute between UFO and Lufthansa, and follows a failed attempt at arbitration.

The Associated Press

