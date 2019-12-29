Ukraine, rebels exchange prisoners

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Russia-backed separatist soldiers stand guard near vehicles with Ukrainian war prisoners waiting to be exchanged near the checkpoint Horlivka, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Ukraine's president says his country expects to swap prisoners with Russia-backed separatists in the east on Sunday. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
MAIORSK CHECKPOINT, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine began exchanging prisoners Sunday in a move aimed at ending their 5-year-long war.
The move was part of an agreement brokered earlier this month at a summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.
A rebel government official and the Ukrainian president’s office confirmed that the swap has started.
In total, 142 prisoners were expected to be exchanged at a checkpoint near Horlivka in eastern Ukraine — 55 released by the rebels and 87 by Ukraine.
The last major prisoner swap between separatist rebels and Ukrainian forces took place in December 2017, with 233 rebels exchanged for 73 Ukrainians.
The fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014 has killed more than 14,000 people.