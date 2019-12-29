Loading articles...

Reitmans CEO Jeremy Reitman has died

Jeremy Reitman, the CEO of Montreal-based womenswear company Reitmans, has died.

The company announced the news on Sunday.

According to an obituary on Paperman & Sons, Reitman passed away peacefully in Florida.

He was the grandson of Reitmans’ founders, Herman and Sarah Reitman.

Funeral services are scheduled for January 2, 2020 in Montreal.

The company operates 587 stores across Canada under five separate banners, including Reitmans, Penningtons and Addition Elle.

More to come.

