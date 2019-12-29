Loading articles...

Peel police investigate after vehicle hit by gunfire

Last Updated Dec 29, 2019 at 8:20 am EST

Peel Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired from one vehicle into another along Hurontario Street, near the Highway 403 overpass early Sunday morning.

Police said the driver wasn’t hurt, and they don’t yet have a description of a suspect and the vehicle they were driving.

Northbound Hurontario street is closed by Highway 403 while officers continue their investigation.

