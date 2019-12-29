Loading articles...

2 people stabbed in North York

Last Updated Dec 29, 2019 at 11:12 am EST

Toronto police investigate a stabbing in North York on Dec. 29, 2019.

Toronto police are investigating a double-stabbing in a North York neighbourhood.

Police tweeted at around 10:04 a.m. Sunday they had been called to the Wilson Avenue and Collinson Boulevard area for a report of a stabbing.

Two people were found with serious injuries at the scene.

Police said they have one person in custody and they are not looking for any other suspects.

 

