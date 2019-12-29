Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $13 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 1 will be approximately $16 million.

The Canadian Press

