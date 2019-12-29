Loading articles...

Police probe death in east Toronto neighbourhood

Last Updated Dec 29, 2019 at 7:35 am EST

Toronto police investigate a death at an apartment complex 400 McCowan Road on Dec. 29, 2019. (CITYNEWS/RYAN BELGRAVE)

Police are investigating a death in an east Toronto neighbourhood Sunday.

EMS said they responded for a report of an injured man at a Toronto Community Housing complex in the McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East area at around 3 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man seriously hurt. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were not immediately available to comment on the incident.

 

 

 

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
Problems Eastbound 401 East of Mavis now clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:07 AM
Freezing Rain Warnings are in place for all of the #GTA except for the City of Toronto. Expecting 10-15mm of ice to…
Latest Weather
Read more