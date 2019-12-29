Loading articles...

Man arrested in Alberta bank robbery where suspect allegedly fled on snowmobile

A suspect wanted in an armed robbery flees the scene on a snowmobile in Alix, Alta., in this December 2019 handout photo. Police in central Alberta say they've made an arrest in a bank robbery where the suspect allegedly fled on a snowmobile. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP

ALIX, Alta. — Police in central Alberta say they’ve made an arrest in a bank robbery where the suspect allegedly fled on a snowmobile.

RCMP began investigating on Dec. 20 when they said a lone male wearing a mask and gloves entered the ATB Financial branch in Alix with a long-barrelled firearm and a machete, and then fled on a snowmobile with an undisclosed amount of cash.  

No employees were injured.

Three days later, police say a man who was in custody at the Ponoka RCMP Detachment on an unrelated investigation was identified as the suspect.

Officers then obtained a warrant and searched the suspect’s rural property east of Ponoka on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, where they allege they found evidence linking him to the robbery.

Michael Allan Richter, 40, of Ponoka is in custody and will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Jan. 2 to face charges that include robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and failing to comply with a probation order.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

