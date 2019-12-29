Loading articles...

Police ID Eva Road homicide victim

Last Updated Dec 29, 2019 at 2:06 pm EST

Domonic Romal Kelly, 26, of Toronto, is the city's 75th homicide victim of 2019. (TORONTO POLICE SERVICE/CITYNEWS)

Toronto police have released the name of a man fatally shot outside an Etobicoke condominium last Friday.

On Dec. 27 at around 12:47 a.m., 26-year-old Domonic Romal Kelly was sitting in a vehicle outside 6 Eva Road when a dark-coloured SUV pulled up next to him.

Police said several shots were fired at the car and fled the scene.

When police officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but later died of his injuries, police said.

“Investigators continue to urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has video or dashcam video, to contact homicide,” police said Sunday.

Kelly is Toronto’s 75th homicide victim of 2019.

 

 

