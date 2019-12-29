Loading articles...

Eurowings cancels more than 170 flights due to 3-day strike

FILE - In this April 2, 2014 file picture Lufthansa aircraft are parked as Lufthansa pilots went on a three-days-strike in Frankfurt, Germany. Lufthansa's low-cost carrier Eurowings has cancelled more than 170 flights scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to a strike by flight attendants at sister company Germanwings. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

FRANKFURT — Lufthansa’s low-cost carrier Eurowings has cancelled more than 170 flights scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to a strike by flight attendants at sister company Germanwings.

The cancellations mostly affect flights within Germany from airports that include Cologne-Bonn, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Duesseldorf.

Information on the cancellations was available Sunday on Eurowing’s website. The cancelled flights carry Eurowings flight numbers beginning with EW.

Eurowings said it was working to minimize disruption to travellers and that more than 1,000 flights would operate according to schedule.

Flight attendants’ union UFO called the strike action during a dispute over opportunities to work part-time at Germanwings, which provides around 30 of Eurowings 140 aircraft.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
Problems Eastbound 401 East of Mavis now clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:07 AM
Freezing Rain Warnings are in place for all of the #GTA except for the City of Toronto. Expecting 10-15mm of ice to…
Latest Weather
Read more