Loading articles...

Dozens evacuated after fire in seniors' residence in Trois-Pistoles, Que.

TROIS-PISTOLES, Que. — Dozens of people are without a home after a seniors’ residence was destroyed by fire in Quebec’s Bas-Saint-Laurent region early Sunday morning.

Quebec provincial police say the fire was first reported around 2 a.m. in the building in Trois-Pistoles, some 250 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville says all of the 70 or so residents were evacuated safely and none were injured.

However, they will not be able to return to their units, and officials are currently looking for other places to house them.

A police investigation is underway and experts have been sent to the scene in order to determine the origins of the blaze.

Police say they aren’t excluding the possibility of arson. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2019

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
There's a collision on the Northbound 404 ramp to Steeles in the right lane also blocking the 2 right lanes Eastbou…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:21 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Areas expecting more ice than rain include Barrie, Orangeville, Shelburne, Keswick, Orillia, Georgina, and Sunderland. Thes…
Latest Weather
Read more