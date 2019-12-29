Loading articles...

Authorities report a plane has crashed into a Maryland home

LANHAM, Md. — Authorities say they were responding Sunday to a report that a plane has crashed into a home in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital.

A fire rescue official said emergency crews were dispatched to home in Prince George’s County, Maryland after the report of the crash on Sunday afternoon.

The official, Mark Brady with the Prince George’s County Fire Department, tweeted that officials at the scene would provide more details later. Information was sketchy and there was no immediate indication on whether there were any dead or inured.

Brady says the home is near an intersection in Lanham, about 2 miles (3 kilometres from an airport in College Park, Maryland.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Clearing
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 41 minutes ago
Hey there #GTA What are you seeing right now in your neighborhood? Our Meteorologist @JasonFrazerTV tells us it dep…
Latest Weather
Read more