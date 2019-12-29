Loading articles...

100 protest in Belarus against integration with Russia

MINSK, Belarus — Around 100 demonstrators have held a protest in the capital of Belarus against the possibility of the country being integrated with Russia.

The demonstrators on Sunday also complained about high-level secrecy around the issue.

The Belarus leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held talks twice this month but have failed to reach any definite plans about integration.

The Kremlin recently has raised pressure on Belarus, cutting subsidies and raising energy prices.

No arrests were reported Sunday, but the protesters called for support for those arrested after a previous demonstration against integration.

The Associated Press

