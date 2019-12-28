Virginia plant fire ruled accidental, causes $4M in damages

ROANOKE, Va. — A fire at a western Virginia can manufacturing plant caused $4 million in damages and led to injuries for two firefighters battling the blaze, officials said.

The fire began Friday evening at the Ardagh Group plant in north Roanoke County and was extinguished early Saturday, news outlets reported.

Fire crews responding to the 600,000-square-foot building found smoke and flames coming from the roof. The fire, which has been ruled accidental, caused heavy smoke and water damage, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department. Lots of smoke from the fire settled in the Roanoke Valley, the department said.

One firefighter taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation was released Saturday morning, while another was treated at the scene for a back injury. No employees were injured.

Ardagh, a food and beverage packing company based in Luxembourg, opened the plant in 2014. The plant was expected to employ 100 workers.

The Associated Press