Loading articles...

UK police arrest 21-year-old man suspected of terrorism plan

LONDON — British counter-terrorism police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of preparing an extremist act.

The suspect was arrested Saturday morning at a residence in east London.

Police say he is being questioned on suspicion of the “commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.”

The property where he was arrested is being searched by police.

The man has not been charged or identified. Police did not provide any details about the suspect’s actions.

?ln??????

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
WB QEW approaching Erin Mills Pkwy - collision blocks 2 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:02 AM
A quiet day today with a big system leaving an impact Sunday and Monday. Rain and freezing rain expected. Today,…
Latest Weather
Read more