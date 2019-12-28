Loading articles...

Ten-year-old girl from West Vancouver dies aboard flight: Los Angeles coroner

LOS ANGELES — A 10-year-old girl from British Columbia has died after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight in the United States.

The Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified the girl as Janice Xu of West Vancouver.

The coroner says she died Thursday evening.

Xu was flying from Los Angeles to Seattle with Delta Air Lines.  

The coroner says an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of her death.

 

The Canadian Press

