Small plane crashes in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — A fire official says 5 people are dead after a small plane crash in Louisiana.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that there were five fatalities at the scene.

Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported two patients to a local hospital.

The Associated Press

