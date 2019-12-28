Loading articles...

Police say car bomb in Somalia's capital kills at least 5

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A police officer says a car bomb has detonated at a security checkpoint in Somalia’s capital, killing at least five people.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the morning rush hour in Mogadishu as Somalia returns to work after its weekend.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabaab group often carries out such attacks.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:24 PM
NB/SB Bayview has reopened south of Major Mackenize
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:32 PM
We’ve seen a big temperature swing today but you will be rewarded on Saturday with beautiful conditions and lots of…
Latest Weather
Read more