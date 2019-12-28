Loading articles...

Plane crashes near western NC airport; no serious injuries

This photo provided by Stephen Lide Morris shows a small plane on fire it crashed at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Officials say the small plane crashed near a western North Carolina airport, but there are no reports of serious injuries. (Stephen Lide Morris via AP)

FLETCHER, N.C. — A small plane landed in a fiery crash near a western North Carolina airport late Saturday afternoon, officials said. There were no serious injuries reported.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center about a quarter-mile from the Asheville Regional Airport, according to local television stations.

There were no fatalities and no one was taken to the hospital, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Aaron Sarver said, according to WYFF-TV.

Citing the Federal Aviation Administration and emergency officials, WLOS-TV reported a Piper PA-32 crashed east of the airport into a parking lot as it was taking off.

Social media posts from Asheville on Saturday evening showed fire and smoke coming from a plane. Firefighters also could be seen watering down wreckage.

The crash occurred hours after a small airplane crashed in a Louisiana parking lot, killing five people who were on board.

The Associated Press


