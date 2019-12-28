Pedestrian seriously injured in downtown collision

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the downtown core Saturday afternoon.

Police said that they had been called at around 3:18 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Gerrard and Bay Streets

It was also reported that a car had been forced off the road and struck a female pedestrian.

Police said the woman had been pinned to a building and that she had been taken to the hospital with “very serious” injuries.

No other details have been released by the police.

The traffic services bureau is investigating the incident.