No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs, but there were no winners there either.

It means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 31 will grow to approximately $65 million and there will be eight Maxmillion prizes offered.

The Canadian Press