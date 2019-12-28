Loading articles...

Meat with pills inside found near dog-walking area

Toronto police are investigating after ground meat was found with pills inside in a Mimico dog-walking area.

Officers say over the past three days the meat was left in an area where dogs are walked near Lake Shore Boulevard and Palace Pier Court.

It’s unknown what kind of substance the pills were.

Dog owners in the area are advised to use caution and keep an eye when walking their pets.

It’s unclear whether any dogs ingested the meat or were harmed by it.

