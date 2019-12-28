Loading articles...

Man struck by vehicle in East York

Toronto Paramedic Services. CITYNEWS

A man is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in East York.

Paramedics say they were called to O’Connor Drive and Donlands Avenue just after 2 a.m.

A man in his 20s was found suffering from serious, possibly life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital.

It’s unknown whether the driver involved remained on the scene.

 

