Man charged in 12-hour stand-off with police

A man who barricaded himself in a home for 12 hours in Richmond Hill is facing a long list of charges.

The incident began around around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning when an officer pulled over a vehicle at a gas station at Major Mackenzie Drive and Bayview Avenue during a traffic stop.

The driver then allegedly pulled out a firearm and started shooting at police.

The suspect then went inside a home on Elmwood Avenue. Police evacuated nearby homes in the area and began negotiating with the suspect.

After spending most of the day negotiating with the man, tactical units advanced on the home just before 10 p.m. and later emerged with a suspect in handcuffs.

Anoshirvan Shirizadeh, 34, of Richmond Hill is facing 10 charges including attempted murder, assault with intent to resist and several weapons charges.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate and will also be investigating. Police have not confirmed whether Shirizadeh was injured in the alleged exchange of gunfire.

Shirizadeh remains in custody and will appear in court on Jan. 2.