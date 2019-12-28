Loading articles...

Man, 21, facing 16 charges after police confrontation

A man is facing dozens of charges including gun and drug charges after getting into a violent confrontation with police. TPS/HO

A 21-year-old man is facing up 16 charges following a confrontation with police in which the suspect allegedly pushed an officer into live traffic in Etobicoke.

Police say just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers stopped behind a vehicle involved in a collision in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Ellis Avenue.

As police were attempting to arrest the man who they believed to be impaired by drugs, the suspect pushed the officer into live traffic before attempting to flee on foot.

Police pursued the man across the Gardiner Expressway and say there was a violent struggle once he was caught.

A loaded and concealed handgun along with a quantity of narcotics was seized.

Josue Varela-Granado of Toronto is facing a number of charges including impaired driving by drug, carrying a concealed weapon, assaulting a peace officer and several narcotics charges.

