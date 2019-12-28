Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Hydraulic issue forces Air Canada flight to divert to Moncton early Saturday
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 28, 2019 1:10 pm EST
MONCTON, N.B. — An Air Canada Express flight with 16 passengers on board was forced to make an emergency landing at the Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport early Saturday as a result of an issue with its landing gear.
Flight 8724, operated by Jazz, was enroute from Gaspe in Quebec to the Magdalen Islands when the crew noticed a problem with a hydraulic system.
Teri Udle, a spokeswoman for Jazz, says as a precautionary measure, the flight was diverted to Moncton, N.B., and landed safely without incident.
Udle says the Dash 8 aircraft is equipped with multiple hydraulic systems and passengers were not at risk.
An airport spokeswoman, Julie Pondant, says emergency response crews were on scene when the plane landed around 3 a.m.
Another flight was arranged to take the passengers to their destination later in the day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec 28, 2019.