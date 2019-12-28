Group that gives rides to revellers searching for New Year's volunteers

MONTREAL — A safe-ride group is recruiting Quebec volunteers in the run-up to New Year’s Eve in an effort to reduce drunk driving.

Spokeswoman Danielle Vien says the final night of the year represents a “big challenge” for Operation Red Nose — a holiday service that offers rides to revellers who’ve been drinking.

Vien says a flood of calls between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. means longer wait times and a greater risk that drivers will shun the service.

Police across the province also aim to ramp up their road presence on Dec. 31.

Their operation — whose slogan translates roughly to, “Going out? So are we” — will see numerous checkpoints in place until Jan. 2.

Operation Red Nose has recruited nearly 55,000 volunteers in about 100 communities across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019

The Canadian Press