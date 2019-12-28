Egypt says 22 killed in road crash in country's north

CAIRO — Health authorities say about two dozen people, mostly labourers, were killed when a minibus collided with a truck Saturday on a highway in Port Said in northern Egypt.

Officials said in a statement that the minibus, a vehicle widely used in Egypt as communal taxis, was bringing the labourers, including women, from a garment factory in Port Said. The city is around 200 kilometres (around 125 miles) north of the capital, Cairo.

By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press