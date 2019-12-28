235 Gosford residents raising concerns over building safety

Dozens of units have been re-occupied at 235 Gosford Boulevard and many more could be on Monday, but some residents are raising concerns about the building’s safety after a fatal five-alarm fire.

A press conference is being held Saturday outside the hotel where many of the residents have been living since Nov. 15.

A lawyer representing the group of residents says no information has been disclosed about what criteria is being used to determine whether the units are safe and habitable and they are concerned about air quality and the presence of toxic soot.

Just over 25 units were reoccupied on the Dec. 21st and 47 units are expected to be ready for re-occupation on Dec. 30.

A welcome letter from the building’s management, Ronkay Management, said the building has passed two fire safety inspections, the most recent on Dec. 19.

According to a letter to Mayor John Tory, residents are asking for the reoccupation be halted until “an environmental engineer and/or indoor air quality hygienist confirms the building is safe.”

The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Staybridge Suites.

There is still no official word on the cause of the five-alarm blaze that started in an eighth floor apartment unit which claimed the life of one man and left several hundred residents displaced.

Preliminary reports said the fire did not look suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office had narrowed the source of the fire down to one of the two bedrooms in the unit.