Loading articles...

235 Gosford residents raising concerns over building safety

Lights on in several units at 235 Gosford where a five-alarm fire displaced a large number of residents for more than a month. 680 NEWS/Michelle Mackey

Dozens of units have been re-occupied at 235 Gosford Boulevard and many more could be on Monday, but some residents are raising concerns about the building’s safety after a fatal five-alarm fire.

A press conference is being held Saturday outside the hotel where many of the residents have been living since Nov. 15.

A lawyer representing the group of residents says no information has been disclosed about what criteria is being used to determine whether the units are safe and habitable and they are concerned about air quality and the presence of toxic soot.

Just over 25 units were reoccupied on the Dec. 21st and 47 units are expected to be ready for re-occupation on Dec. 30.

A welcome letter from the building’s management, Ronkay Management, said the building has passed two fire safety inspections, the most recent on Dec. 19.

According to a letter to Mayor John Tory, residents are asking for the reoccupation be halted until “an environmental engineer and/or indoor air quality hygienist confirms the building is safe.”

The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Staybridge Suites.

There is still no official word on the cause of the five-alarm blaze that started in an eighth floor apartment unit which claimed the life of one man and left several hundred residents displaced.

Preliminary reports said the fire did not look suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office had narrowed the source of the fire down to one of the two bedrooms in the unit.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB 410 ramp to Queen blocked due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:02 AM
A quiet day today with a big system leaving an impact Sunday and Monday. Rain and freezing rain expected. Today,…
Latest Weather
Read more