2 men dead after stabbing in Mississauga

Two men have died after a stabbing in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

Peel police say they were called to an apartment building at College Way and Glen Erin Road just before 1 a.m.

Two men were located suffering from stab wounds. One was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators says there are believed to be no outstanding suspects at this time and the relationship between the two men is still unknown.

The ages and identities of the men have not been released.