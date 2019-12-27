Arson suspected in Woodbridge fire; business and vehicle damaged

A Woodbridge business and a vehicle outside the establishment were both set on fire on Friday morning, York regional police say.

The police received a call just after 3 a.m.

When officers arrived at 4101 Rutherford Rd., west of Weston Road, they found that the vehicle and the business were both engulfed in flames.

Investigators said evidence left behind at the scene indicates an arson.

There are no details on suspects.