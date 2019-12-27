Loading articles...

Tim Hortons says president Alex Macedo is leaving post

A coffee and donut from Tim Hortons is seen at a Coquitlam B.C., location on April 26, 2018. A company that entered into an agreement to open numerous Tim Hortons restaurants in Minnesota filed a lawsuit against the chain and its parent company alleging breached agreements caused significant losses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Restaurant Brands International says Tim Hortons president Alex Macedo is stepping down after just two years at the helm.

The Canadian multinational fast food holding company which is majority-owned by the Brazilian investment company 3G Capital made the announcement in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Macedo will be “eligible for severance benefits upon termination of employment” and will leave the company effective March 13, 2020, according to the documents filed.

The move comes as the coffee chain struggles to grow sales despite adding new breakfast and lunch offerings, such as Beyond Meat plant-based sausages.

Despite strong growth from its other restaurant chains Burger King and Popeyes, “a challenging quarter” from Tim Hortons limited Restaurant Brands International to just under 9 per cent growth overall in the third quarter.

