Police release images of suspect wanted in Scarborough stabbing investigation

Toronto police have released images of a suspect in a stabbing investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in a stabbing investigation.

Police allege the suspect got into a heated confrontation with the victim while outside a laundromat in the area of Markham Road and Ellesmere Road in Scarborough in the early morning hours of November 25.

The victim reportedly brushed against the suspect’s car, at which point the suspect exited his vehicle and confronted the victim.

Police say the verbal confrontation then became physical, and the suspect called out to a woman in the area, urging her to stab the victim.

The woman then stabbed the victim in the arm while the male suspect held him, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with short black hair and a beard. Police have released images of him wearing a blue and black jacket with ‘Viggen’ written across the back.

