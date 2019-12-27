Movie theatre burns as Chile police clash with protesters

SANTIAGO, Chile — An independent movie theatre burned Friday following clashes in which police fired tear gas and fired water cannon at protesters in Chile’s capital.

The fire at the Alameda Cultural Center began shortly after the clashes nearby, which continued a string of Friday demonstrations that have rocked the country since October.

Demonstrators made way for firetrucks arriving to fight the blaze at the building, which also has been a staging ground for volunteer medics who have been treating injured demonstrators.

Firefighters told local reporters the building was badly damaged and the cause would be investigated.

Earlier, a court ordered six police officers detained for investigation of alleged torture or sexual abuse of protesters — one of many complaints filed against police during the protests.

The Associated Press



