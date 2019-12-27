Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rivals in Montreal's Bagel Wars unite to fight for their ovens
by The Big Story
Posted Dec 27, 2019 5:18 am EST
Last Updated Dec 27, 2019 at 6:08 am EST
Bagels are shown at Fairmount Bagel in Montreal, Tuesday, September 2, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes
In today’s Big Story podcast, the Montreal bagel is woven into the fabric of the city’s cultural and religious history. Two proprietors in particular are at the heart of it all. Fairmount and St-Viatuer have each been selling these bagels forever.
These family businesses each make their product in a way unique to the city, and they’re famous for it. They do it using huge wood burning ovens, right in the middle of residential neighbourhoods. And in the era of environmental awareness, you might guess where this is going. This has led the often bitter rivals to team up in a quest to preserve what they say is a piece of the city’s heritage.
GUEST: Dan Bilefsky, New York Times’ Canada correspondent, based in Montreal