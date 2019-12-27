Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
McDonald's operator fined after 2 workers die on job in Peru
by Franklin BriceñO, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 27, 2019 11:39 am EST
LIMA, Peru — A company that operates McDonald’s restaurants in Latin America has been fined $254,000 after the electrocution deaths of two employees who were cleaning a restaurant kitchen in Peru.
Peru’s National Superintendency for Labor Rights on Thursday recommended that McDonald’s franchise owner Arcos Dorados pay the fine for violations that may have resulted in the Dec. 15 deaths of 19-year-old Carlos Campos and 18 year-old Alexandra Porras.
The Peruvian agency said the McDonald’s subsidiary failed to give its employees proper security training and did not conduct periodic risk assessments at its restaurants.
Arcos Dorados operates more than 2,000 McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American countries. The company closed its Peruvian outlets for two days following the deaths of its employees and said it is collaborating with investigators.