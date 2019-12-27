Loading articles...

Longtime political writer William Greider dies at 83

WASHINGTON — William Greider, a longtime political writer for The Nation, Rolling Stone and The Washington Post, died Wednesday at the age of 83, according to his former editor.

The Nation’s Editorial Director Katrina vandenHeuvel tweeted Thursday that Greider understood “something all too rare in this 24-7 media world. The process of reimagining democracy requires not only real respect for the people, deep reporting, historical insight, but also patience.”

Before joining The Nation in 1999, Greider was a columnist at Rolling Stone for 17 years. Before that, he was a reporter and editor at The Washington Post.

One of Greider’s first well-known articles was a profile of David Stockman, President Ronald Reagan’s budget director and a champion of supply-side economics. When “The Education of David Stockman” appeared in The Atlantic in 1981, his comment that “None of us really understands what’s going on with all these numbers” created a White House firestorm. Stockman later said he was “taken to the woodshed” by Reagan after the article was published.

Greider’s books included “Secrets of the Temple: How the Federal Reserve Runs the Country,” “Who Will Tell the People? The Betrayal of American Democracy” and “One World, Ready or Not: The Manic Logic of Global Capitalism.”

Greider died at his home in Washington complications of congestive heart failure, his son, Cameron, told The New York Times.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
WB 401 at Markham Rd express - crews cleaning up some debris from the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: We had a very brief stay in the warm sector (the area behind a warm front) in the #GTA...it was 11° at 11 a.m. and is now 9°…
Latest Weather
Read more