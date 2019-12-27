Loading articles...

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Dec. 30

Molecular Data – Shanghai, China, 11.5 million shares, priced at $6.50, managed by AMTD Global Markets and Fosun Hani Securities. Proposed NASD symbol MKD. Business: Offers commerce and software solutions to the Chinese chemical indsutry.

The Associated Press

