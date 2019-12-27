‘I lost my keys:’ Hamilton police release top 10 non-emergency 911 calls

You should only call 911 in the case of an emergency – and needing cigarettes is definitely not one of them, say Hamilton police.

The city’s police force has released the top 10 non-emergency calls their 911 communications operators received this year.

From dealing with wildlife, to a strange request for new carpeting, the list left officers shaking their heads in disbelief in a video published online.

Police are reminding the public that making non-emergency calls like these tie up valuable resources and time for officers responding to real emergencies.

Watch the video above for the full list.