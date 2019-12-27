Suspect 'contained' in residence after shooting at Richmond Hill gas station

Police say they have a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous “contained” in a residence in Richmond Hill, after a shooting at a gas station on Friday.

A heavy police presence was spotted at gas station at Major Mackenzie Drive and Bayview Avenue. Multiple callers told 680 NEWS that the Petro Canada at the intersection is the scene of the shooting.

One caller said he was at the Coffee Time in the area when he heard gunshots, walked out and witnessed the scene unfolding.

“There was a young guy firing at a police cruiser. There was a Sleep Country Canada truck there — the two occupants of that bailed and ran across to where we were. I heard a few more shots, at least three to four more shots and then I’d seen a brown SUV come out of the gas station and head westbound on Major Mackenzie and then a couple of seconds later, police were in pursuit of that vehicle,” he said.

It is not yet clear when the shooting happened.

Police have yet to confirm the details of the shooting.