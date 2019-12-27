Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

Last Updated Dec 27, 2019 at 5:31 am EST

Toronto police investigate a shooting in the area of Eva Road and The West Mall on Dec. 27, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A man is in hospital with what police describe as “very serious” injuries after an early-morning shooting in Etobicoke.

Toronto police were called to the area of Eva Road and The West Mall just after 1 a.m. on Friday for reports of machine gun fire.

When they arrived at the scene, the man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital.

Police have yet to release suspect information but say there are reports that a white car was chasing a black car in the area.

