Suspected impaired driver crashes car into TTC bus shelter

Last Updated Dec 27, 2019 at 5:51 am EST

A vehicle crashed into a TTC shelter in the area of Sheppard and Progress avenues on Dec. 27, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A man is in custody for impaired driving after allegedly crashing his car into a TTC bus shelter in Scarborough early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Sheppard and Progress avenues.

Toronto police said the vehicle veered into bushes before hitting the shelter.

There were people inside the shelter at the time but nobody was injured.

