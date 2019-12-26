Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Homicide unit investigating death of man at TCH building
by News staff
Posted Dec 26, 2019 11:22 am EST
Last Updated Dec 26, 2019 at 11:25 am EST
Dalibor Dolic, 55, was found dead at a Toronto Community Housing building on Dec. 22, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a 55-year-old man at a Toronto Community Housing (TCH) building last weekend.
Police were called to an apartment on Sherbourne Street near Dundas Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Earlier, TCH constables were conducting a “well-being check” at the building and found the man inside the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified him as Dalibor Dolic and are asking anyone who had contact with him between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22 to contact them.
This is the city’s 74th homicide of the year.
