Homicide unit investigating death of man at TCH building

Last Updated Dec 26, 2019 at 11:25 am EST

Dalibor Dolic, 55, was found dead at a Toronto Community Housing building on Dec. 22, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a 55-year-old man at a Toronto Community Housing (TCH) building last weekend.

Police were called to an apartment on Sherbourne Street near Dundas Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Earlier, TCH constables were conducting a “well-being check” at the building and found the man inside the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as Dalibor Dolic and are asking anyone who had contact with him between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22 to contact them.

This is the city’s 74th homicide of the year.

