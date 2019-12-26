Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Storm prompts closure of stretch of Richardson Highway
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 26, 2019 8:53 pm EST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Unsafe conditions have prompted the closure of a 25-mile stretch of the Richardson Highway until at least Friday morning.
State transportation officials said several snow slides, high winds, drifting snow and poor visibility led to the closure of the highway Thursday morning between milepost 180 and 205 near Paxson.
Department of Transportation spokeswoman Caitlin Frye said visibility was so bad that equipment operators were unable to see the end of their vehicles. The crews eventually had to stop plowing because of the conditions, but remained at a nearby maintenance station.
DOT officials said barricades have been placed on the highway, but several vehicles have driven past them. Frye said maintenance workers had to follow them and turn them around.
She said crews will reassess conditions on the highway Friday morning.