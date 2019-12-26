Loading articles...

Storm prompts closure of stretch of Richardson Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Unsafe conditions have prompted the closure of a 25-mile stretch of the Richardson Highway until at least Friday morning.

State transportation officials said several snow slides, high winds, drifting snow and poor visibility led to the closure of the highway Thursday morning between milepost 180 and 205 near Paxson.

Department of Transportation spokeswoman Caitlin Frye said visibility was so bad that equipment operators were unable to see the end of their vehicles. The crews eventually had to stop plowing because of the conditions, but remained at a nearby maintenance station.

DOT officials said barricades have been placed on the highway, but several vehicles have driven past them. Frye said maintenance workers had to follow them and turn them around.

She said crews will reassess conditions on the highway Friday morning.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
Problems on EB QEW, east of Dorval cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:06 PM
Temps are on the rise later today. Misty, gloomy, drizzly today. Expecting very mild conditions for Friday, near…
Latest Weather
Read more